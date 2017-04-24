Women who waited until marriage share their 'first times'.

When it comes to doing the deed, every couple is different.

While some are content to live in sin, and even insist on ‘trying before buying’, others prefer the more traditional route. One that requires superhuman levels of self-control and imagination.

And because we all love a good perv into the sex lives of others, the women of Reddit have shared exactly what it’s like when couples finally seal the deal on their wedding nights.

The verdict? Let’s just say the word ‘romantic’ didn’t really come up.

The anti-climax

When you think about the sexual tension that builds at the beginning of a new relationship, it’s easy to see how one could get a little over excited when the big moment finally arrives after waiting, oh I don’t know, one’s entire life.

“He didn’t even make it fully inside me before blowing his load,” wrote one such user. “After 15-20 minutes we were right back at it and had better success.”

The 'premature donation'

Another user shared a similar problem, but took it a step further.

"My husband and I were both virgins when we got married," she wrote. "We finally lost the V-card three days after the wedding."

"On our wedding night, he couldn't get the right angle to get in and had a 'premature detonation'. I was too shy to help guide him in."

"He said "S***! I'm so sorry!" and then we went to sleep."

Despite the rocket launching ahead of schedule, this couple's story is a great example of not taking yourself too seriously in the bedroom.

"I think we're both rather easy going and found it rather funny," she continued. "It helped that neither of us had high expectations that it was going to be magic the first few (50) times. We still tease each other about it now."