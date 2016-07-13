Lamar Odom has been kicked off a New York bound flight covered in vomit.

It was only October last that Lamar Odom, the estranged husband of Khloe Kardashian, was found unconscious and on the brink of death in a Nevada brothel.

But even after months of rehabilitation, support and recovery for his drug habit, it seems the 36-year-old former basketball player is back to his destructive substance abuse.

According to TMZ, the father of three was kicked off a red-eye Delta flight travelling from Los Angeles to New York yesterday after “pounding down” whiskey and beer, which resulted in him vomiting on both the plane floor and himself.

The publication reports Odom went to his seat 4B and sat down, but just as the flight was set to take off he leapt up from his seat and vomited in the galley. He then went to the onboard bathroom and threw up a second time. He left the door open.

Passengers who were on the flight say he emerged with "vomit still on his sweatpants".

"Minutes later, we're told Lamar got up and went back to the bathroom, using the heads of people in their seats to steady his balance."