"It blew my mind": Voice notes completely changed how I date online.

Have you ever sent a complete stranger a voice note?

I did.

And guess what? It blew my mind.

Let me give you some context.

Time management has always been a bit of an issue for me. Between balancing a job, uni, a consistent gym schedule, meal prepping, content creation and freelance writing, there’s been more than one occasion where I’ve forgotten to text my mum back.

Terrible, I know.

So, when it comes to dating, I’ve got no time for games. Especially after having the below scenario play out one too many times:

It’s 11pm and you can’t sleep. You think, ah... may as well jump on Tinder, see what’s out there. Hours later, you find someone that ticks all your boxes. Great!

So, you start texting... some cheeky flirting thrown in for good measure (of course) and soon you find yourself in a playful exchange. He suggests you grab drinks that weekend and you say yes. You’re hopeful, excited even.

But, one drink in and you realise his on-screen banter is nowhere to be found IRL.

You check your phone. Exactly 50 minutes before you can call it a night, get into your robe and binge watch season two of The Circle.

You continue to sip on your vodka soda while your date drones on about his weekend plans. You nod politely and think, 'Was this really worth my NARS foundation?'

