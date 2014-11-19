Bravo Vogue, for publishing photos of gorgeous big girls in undies.

By ALEXIS CAREY

Finally, it’s happened.

American Vogue has just published a lingerie shoot featuring five stunning models – who all happen to be varying sizes, shapes and skin colours.

There are freckles, “flaws”, boobs and bums proudly on display, and each photo is breathtakingly gorgeous.

The spread is titled ‘The Best Lingerie Comes in All Sizes’ and features models Candice Huffine, Tara Lynn, Inga Eiriksdottir, Marquita Pring, and Ashley Graham. All five are members of ALDA, a body-positive alliance formed in 2013 after the Ford modelling agency shut its ‘plus-size’ division, leaving many models out of work.

The shots were captured by photographer Cass Bird, who posted a photo from the spread on Instagram captioned, “My kind of #supermodels.”

High five, Cass, and high five, Vogue.

Because this photoshoot is a celebration of diversity, and one that is particularly welcome at the moment. Just last week, we had size-10 Calvin Klein model Mya Delbesio touted as ‘plus-size’, and who could forget the giant face-palm that was Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Perfect Body’ campaign?

The Vogue spread is a far cry from the usual hypocritical lip service paid to plus size shoots and models by fashion mags – and it’s high time we started to deviate from the usual cookie-cutter standard of beauty (i.e. thin, tall, white and blonde).

But is it just us, or is something strange (and wonderful) finally happening in the world of advertising, fashion and celebrity? In recent weeks, we have seen Keira Knightley pose topless and refuse to be photoshopped or retouched, in an effort to promote positive body image.

This year, American Eagle’s lingerie company, Aerie, took the bold step of banning the use of Photoshop in their advertising campaigns, while British lingerie brand JD Williams responded to the laughable Victoria’s Secret ‘Perfect Body’ campaign with the brilliant #PerfectlyImperfect counter campaign.

And it has just been announced that the Pirelli calendar will feature a size 16 model this year – which will be the first time they have ever used someone larger than a size 8.

These are all small victories, but they are important ones in the battle for body positivity and diversity. So well done, Vogue.

Would you like to see more diversity in fashion shoots?

Scroll through to see more of the gorgeous photos from the Vogue shoot…

Photos from Vogue America's ‘plus-size’ photoshoot. Sourced via Instagram, @cassblackbird

