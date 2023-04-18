14 things our lifestyle team are eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales.

Vogue Online Shopping Night (VOSN) is back for 2023 and we've got exactly 36 hours to snap up clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty while they're heavily discounted. Yep, it's basically fashion Christmas.

Starting at midday on Tuesday, April 18 and finishing at midnight on Wednesday, April 19, big brands including The Iconic, Cotton On and Aje will all be on sale.

With winter approaching and Mother's Day in a few weeks, these sales couldn't have come at a better time.

From wardrobe staples to shoes and accessories, here's what our team is eyeing off in the sales – plus a massive list of all the brands involved and their deals.

Happy shopping!

Charlotte Begg, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: COS.

"If there's one brand I could fill my entire wardrobe with, it would be COS. Their pieces are most classic (only sometimes trendy), good quality, and at that sweet price point – slightly spendy but affordable for investment pieces that'll last. Love this discounted striped tee."