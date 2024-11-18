'I took my 6-year-old to an "adults-only" museum. This is how it went.'

When I announced that I was taking my six-year-old daughter to MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, reactions were… mixed.

I got a few raised eyebrows. My dad gave me a 20 minute lecture about the "adult content". Some were concerned about the amount of walking (99 steps to the entrance alone). Others just said it was a waste of money — she's too young to appreciate the art, and I wouldn't get to see the exhibits properly. The worst ones were the people who told me we wouldn't feel welcome. I'd be spending the day telling her to shhh or stop touching things.

But there was no way I was going to Hobart for the first time and missing MONA's famously offbeat, boundary-pushing art. And honestly, I was pretty sure my daughter, Grace would enjoy it.

Not only did she LOVE it, MONA was full of kids, kids who were being kids and nobody minded. In fact, many of the exhibits seem to be designed for kids (or big kids) to touch, feel and interact.

Grace threw herself into every experience and we had a great day. If you're thinking of taking the kids — do it. Here are my top tips for visiting MONA with children: