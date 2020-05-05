11 women share how they spent the first weekend of relaxed restrictions.

This past weekend saw the beginning of relaxed coronavirus restrictions around Australia.

We’re nearing two months since COVID-19 limitations began in Australia, and as the nation succeeds in flattening the curve, officials in some states and territories decided to ease their measures to let residents out from total isolation.

It meant many could visit their family, or have a drink with a friend, for the first time in over a month. And that calls for a small celebration.

So, we asked women to share with us what their weekend looked like.

From seeing grandparents for the first time in over a month to visiting local national parks, one thing is clear – everyone is appreciating the simple pleasures in life a lot more.

Here’s what they shared with us:

1. Kim