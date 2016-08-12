This piece of bacon could put you off eating delicious cured meats forever.

Sometimes you see an image that just can’t be unseen.

A photo of a piece of bacon, recently shared on Reddit, is one such image.

It’s been described as “horrifying” and “disturbing” and one user has gone as far as to say: “here’s to never eating bacon again.”

So what is it about this photo of bacon that has people losing their appetite?

Image via Imgur.

If you have a sneaky look to the far left of the image, you'll see it.

IT'S A NIPPLE. IT'S A GODDAMN NIPPLE.

This piece of bacon still has the nipple on it.

Of course, we shouldn't be surprised by this. Logically, we all know that bacon comes from a pig, and that pigs have nipples. But there's something about seeing a nipple, still attached to a piece of everyone's favourite piece of breakfast meat, that incites a strong, visceral reaction.

In response to the photo, several Reddit users shared the moment they were shocked into no longer eating meat. And Jesus, they're disturbing:

"I inadvertently became vegetarian after experiencing a hairy bacon rind. god, it was hairy."