'Ding dong, the witch is dead.' The viral obituary dividing the internet.

A woman from Maine has sparked controversy after writing a scathing obituary for her late mother.

Christina Novak, the daughter of the deceased Florence Harrelson, shared the obituary to her Facebook page. She accompanied the post with the song 'Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead' from The Wizard of Oz. Her words and song choice immediately divided the internet.

Although her mother passed away from heart failure in February, Novak claimed to Bangor Daily News that she only heard of the news in August given their estranged relationship.

In only 4 short sentences, Novak’s obituary drew a clear, and very harsh line in the sand.

"Florence 'Flo' Harrelson, 65, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt brides and a wake of destruction left in her path. Florence did not want an obituary or anyone including family to know she died.

"That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorised to still be living in fear looking over their shoulder. So this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement."

The obituary for Florence Harrelson.