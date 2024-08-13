fashion

The 6 viral trends to avoid right now, according to a fashion expert.

We're in an era of fashion experimentation, and there are some seriously wild trends doing the rounds on social media. It seems like every day a new style movement is racking up views, going viral and hitting the shops (or your "sponsored" shopping feed) at lightning speed.

In my years as a fashion writer I've seen enough fashion fads come and go to know that not every look is worth my time — or money. I'm not here to yuck someone's yum, and truly believe everyone should wear whatever they want. But I'm here to remind you that just because TikTok might make it seem like everyone is wearing the latest "ugly shoe" or denim silhouette, it doesn't mean you have to.

Here are six viral trends it's totally ok to avoid right now, and what you could consider wearing or buying instead.

Capri pants.

With the return of long denim shorts, it was inevitable we'd see more knee-length styles come into fashion. But I have to admit, despite having my ear to the ground when it comes to trends, I really didn't see pedal pushers coming.

These guys haven't had a moment since the mid-2000s, when we all wore knee-length black tights under our denim miniskirts. Now, they've escaped the tunics and are being styled as a pant unto themselves. If that thought terrifies you, well, you're not alone.

A more wearable version of the capri trend is to go for a slim, cropped pant which shows a little more ankle. It still nails that streamlined look, without being quite so severe. If you're keen to add a little Y2K twist, try styling them with a mule or wedge heel.

H&M Dress Pants, $44.99.

Image: Supplied/H&M.

Target High Waist Slim Tapered Ankle Pants, $50.

Image: Supplied/Target.

Coloured tights.

OK, honestly? I'm all for style as self-expression but I did not have white stockings on my 2024 bingo card, either. If you follow fashion tastemaker Leandra Medine Cohen on Instagram, you'll have seen her working various pairs of coloured tights this year — from red to blue to bright yellow. She's known for her experimental styling, so this checks out.

Red tights seems to be the option with the most far-reaching appeal; we're seeing them pop up in street style coverage from fashion weeks around the world, but if it's all just giving you theatre costume energy, you can get a similar effect with red socks. Or just good old black stockings.

Leandra Medine Cohen in capri pants AND red tights. Image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen.

Image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen.

Trucker caps.

Much like capri pants, trucker hats are experiencing a revival. And if you were around to wear them the first time, circa 2004, that might provoke a visceral reaction — conjuring up images of Victoria Beckham in her WAG era and Von Dutch everything.

Known for their distinct boxy shape and breathable mesh sides, trucker caps have been rediscovered by Gen Z and are coming for the soft 'dad caps' many of us have become fond of. It was bound to happen; fashion loves to cycle its silhouettes in and out.

The classic baseball cap is a good happy medium between boxy hats and fitted caps. I'm addicted to my New York Yankees hat and no TikTok can make me feel otherwise. And if you need more convincing, Kendall Jenner loves her vintage Polo cap — she's regularly seen finishing off her looks with this heritage style.

The hat is an investment, correct —- but it's one that'll serve you for years to come.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Cap, $99.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

39Thirty New York Yankees Cap, $45.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

Ultra low-rise skirts.

Another fashion throwback, skirts that sit low on the waist are trending now. They were huge in the 90s, often made of jersey or tulle and almost certainly covered with some sort of arty, muted print. The updated styling twist is wearing them right down on your hips, a la Emily Ratajkowski or Bella Hadid.

One particular Zara leopard print skirt has gone viral this year, with several TikTok styling videos devoted to it. With its stretchy fit that sits a tad higher on the hips, it's a more wearable take on the low-cut trend (the style is still available in a few sizes here, if you're quick.) 

Image: TikTok/airiishikuro. ....

Image: TikTok/lauren.baccini.

Animal print is also back in a big way, so leopard or zebra prints are safe patterns to test the waters in.

If you feel more comfortable in looser fabrics, try a satin or viscose option.

Next Threadbare Brown Satin Maxi Slip Skirt, $88.

Image: Supplied/Next.

Dissh Renata Maxi Skirt, $149.99

Image: Supplied/Dissh.

Giant handbags.

Bags went micro, and then they went macro. Again, that's just how trends happen. But while the handbag reached comical proportions courtesy of Balenciaga at the brand's Pre-Fall show, what first appeared a bit silly has now trickled down to a viral trend lots of influencers are getting on board with. Mini bags had their moment, now it's time for giant hold-alls to take their place.

Image: Instagram/Balenciaga.

It has its appeal, what with all the stuff you can fit in there. But if you want a more work-appropriate take on this accessory trend (that won't break the bank... or your arm), try opting for a medium-sized slouchy leather or PU tote instead.

Vestirsi Sienna Black Suede Hobo, $259.

Image: Supplied/Vestirsi. 

Louenhide Monaco Shoulder Bag Chocolate, $89.95.

Image: Supplied/Louenhide.

Undies as outerwear.

You might've seen Chrissy Tiegen at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in a pair of tiny knitted undies, legs on show. She's one of several celebrities and influencers who've given the divisive trend a go, from Kylie Jenner to Kristen Stewart and Charli XCX. But wearing underwear in lieu of pants is a moment you can feel free to pass on.

Influencer Josefine Hanning Jensen in Miu Miu briefs and cami. Image: Instagram/Josefinehj.

If you want to get the look without going quite so tiny in the bottoms department, try styling a pair of micro leather shorts with sheer tights, like Elle Ferguson.

Alternatively, you could opt for a skort, which still gets the leggy brief without wearing, you know, actual briefs.

Grace Willow Alma Shorts, $129.

Image: Supplied/The Iconic

Target Pleated Cargo Mini Skirt Khaki, $40

Image: Supplied/Target.

Feature image: Instagram/Leandra Medine Cohen; TikTok/Lauren.Bacchini.

