The 6 viral trends to avoid right now, according to a fashion expert.

We're in an era of fashion experimentation, and there are some seriously wild trends doing the rounds on social media. It seems like every day a new style movement is racking up views, going viral and hitting the shops (or your "sponsored" shopping feed) at lightning speed.

In my years as a fashion writer I've seen enough fashion fads come and go to know that not every look is worth my time — or money. I'm not here to yuck someone's yum, and truly believe everyone should wear whatever they want. But I'm here to remind you that just because TikTok might make it seem like everyone is wearing the latest "ugly shoe" or denim silhouette, it doesn't mean you have to.

Here are six viral trends it's totally ok to avoid right now, and what you could consider wearing or buying instead.

Capri pants.

With the return of long denim shorts, it was inevitable we'd see more knee-length styles come into fashion. But I have to admit, despite having my ear to the ground when it comes to trends, I really didn't see pedal pushers coming.

These guys haven't had a moment since the mid-2000s, when we all wore knee-length black tights under our denim miniskirts. Now, they've escaped the tunics and are being styled as a pant unto themselves. If that thought terrifies you, well, you're not alone.