LEIGH CAMPBELL: '3 of the most underrated products that are about to go viral.'

When it comes to viral beauty products, it can be awfully tricky to know what's legit and what's just a load of marketing fluff. There's so much out there and more often than not you'll feel like you need to jump on the next new shiny thing on social media and the next one, just to feel like you're up-to-date and a part of the latest trends.

However, it's exhausting. And expensive. And sometimes you'd rather just skip all the hype and just find out which products actually worth your money.

Well, that's why you've got us.

Watch: Speaking of You Beauty, here's Leigh Campbell trying the 'diamond lips' hack.



This week on You Beauty podcast, a Youbie by the name of Jess asked Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren for their beauty predictions.

She asked: "Hey guys! Thanks so much for everything that you do. I loved the episode a few months ago where Leigh talked about the La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum and predicted it would go viral. What are some other little known products that aren't viral but are really good?"

Ooft! A good question.