Mamamia recaps the 7 celebrity beauty moments that didn't need to happen in 2021.

2021 was a weird year for beauty. Like, really bloody weird.

Half of it was spent giving our skin way too much love (five face masks a day because NO RULES) while we were working from home, while the other half brought the return of in-person red carpets and awards ceremonies, as well as a renewed desire to do ALL the fun stuff with our hair our makeup.

In between all this, there were of course 29,402 celebrity beauty brand launches, some questionable skincare tutorials, 90s hair made a comeback, and we were blessed with a whole lot of dramatic hair colour transformations from every A-lister, ever.

ANYWAY, the point is that a lot of stuff happened in 2021, so we're going to look back at seven of the most ~memorable~ beauty moments of the year.

Gwyneth Paltrow using sunscreen as a highlighter...

Remember that time Gwynnie gave us all some extremely unhinged and 100 per cent dangerous advice in her Vogue beauty tutorial? Remember?

In case you have subconsciously removed it from your brain, the Goop guru basically shared her $900 'less is more' skincare routine with us - including the bit where she uses sunscreen as... highlighter.

GWYNNIE NO.