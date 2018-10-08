The national emergency that was ignored last week.

If you were to be asked to recap what the big news stories of last week were, two subjects probably spring to mind.

Firstly, you’ll likely refer to Christine Blasey-Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh. And secondly, you might even name Nick Cummins’ decision not to pick any winner on The Bachelor.

But as we stopped to pick apart these two stories – one certainly more deserving than the other – a national emergency was unfolding right under our noses.

Australian women were dying. In their homes. In a playground. At work. And many barely noticed.

In total, six Australian women were ripped from the world within five days. Six women who had built families and forged careers and fostered friendships, only for their lives to be cut terrifyingly short.

These six deaths are part of our shameful epidemic of gendered violence, and yet we are seeing no national outrage, no pledges to act from our leaders, no fiercely-worded statements.

On Tuesday night, three children were left motherless after their mum, Gayle Potter, was killed in a hit-and-run outside her house in eastern Victoria.

Police later charged her ex-husband Glenn Martyn with murder, alleging he was behind the wheel of the vehicle and drove off when paramedics tried desperately to save her.