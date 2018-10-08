The national emergency that was ignored last week.

If you were to be asked to recap what the big news stories of last week were, two subjects probably spring to mind.
Firstly, you’ll likely refer to Christine Blasey-Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh. And secondly, you might even name Nick Cummins’ decision not to pick any winner on The Bachelor.
But as we stopped to pick apart these two stories – one certainly more deserving than the other – a national emergency was unfolding right under our noses.
Australian women were dying. In their homes. In a playground. At work. And many barely noticed.
In total, six Australian women were ripped from the world within five days. Six women who had built families and forged careers and fostered friendships, only for their lives to be cut terrifyingly short.
These six deaths are part of our shameful epidemic of gendered violence, and yet we are seeing no national outrage, no pledges to act from our leaders, no fiercely-worded statements.
On Tuesday night, three children were left motherless after their mum, Gayle Potter, was killed in a hit-and-run outside her house in eastern Victoria.
Police later charged her ex-husband Glenn Martyn with murder, alleging he was behind the wheel of the vehicle and drove off when paramedics tried desperately to save her.
Top Comments
So what are you going to do about it? This is out of control.
These men are monsters and yet this culture persists.
Boys and girls need to be taught in school about healthy relationships, boys that they can’t treat woman like objects and girls about what is normal and how to get out of an abusive relationship.
So six more women were killed at the hands of men , who thought it was their right to take a woman’s life. As a woman, it feels like we are only alive because men have decided not to kill us! I have wonderful men in my life and am raising two boys to be kind and respectful, but there is obviously a very real problem in society that so many men feel they have the right to take women’s lives. We need some sort of ethics/ morals courses (add in there the issue of sexual consent) in schools run by qualified staff as some parents are obviously not teaching this to their kids. It is time we realised there are huge mental health and psychological issues in our society and we need to do something about it.
There is a rich history of governments telling parents how to raise kids not ending well. Also, it is common for murderers to have had a great upbringing yet rarely do people accept the possibility that their own children may become capable of these acts. Lastly, men kill other men more often than they kill women. Murder is not sexist toward women. Props to MM if they allow this post which goes against their political bent.
I am not suggesting government tells parents how to raise their children. Bypass the parents and teach it in schools. And every student should be taught about ethics and morals, I never suggested men don’t get murdered, and that the courses should only be about domestic violence. And these “great upbringings”? No one knows what messages are given behind closed doors. Your posts suggests intimate partner violence is not an issue , so should we do nothing?