By Jacqui Pich, University of Technology Sydney
Two recent violent episodes against nurses in emergency departments have again highlighted the issue of inadequate protections for nursing staff.
In both cases the nurses, from Wyong Hospital on the central coast of NSW and The Royal Melbourne Hospital in Victoria, were held hostage by knife-wielding patients. These cases seem extreme, but they are not isolated.
Nurses are exposed to high levels of physical and verbal violence, to the point where this has become an expected and even accepted part of their job.