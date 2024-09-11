Vika and Linda Bull toured together in the '80s. It almost destroyed one of them.

During the 80s, vocal duo Vika and Linda Bull spent every waking moment together on a tour bus. Singing back-up for musical icons including Paul Kelly and Joe Camilierri, the Tongan sisters navigated a boys club, arguments, and alcoholism.

Appearing on Mamamia's MID podcast episode about sisters, the singers shared their story - the good, the bad, the ugly.

Hailing from Doncaster in Melbourne, Victoria, Vika and Linda promised their parents they would "stick together" before joining the — notoriously dubbed — 'sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll' music industry.

"We protected one another," Vika told host Holly Wainwright. "If we got in sticky situations, tother one would pull the other one out."

Early days on the road saw some pretty "explosive fights" between the sisters. While Linda was calm, Vika confessed to having a temper.

Vika and Linda have shared their story on Mamamia's MID podcast. Image: Instagram/@vikaandlinda