With one fashion show last week, Bridget Malcolm went from relatively unknown Australian model to household name.

That’s what walking the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show in your underwear with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid will do.

And now Malcolm has hit out at those shaming her on social media for being skinny.

Today she posted a message for all the haters on Instagram, alongside a picture of her in a crop top and exercise leggings.

“Can we STOP with the skinny shaming please?” she asked her 165,000 followers.

“I am extremely fit and healthy and am not in the slightest way anorexic.”