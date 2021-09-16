The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 17.

'Police won't check Vic park-goers,' says Dan Andrews ahead of restrictions loosening this weekend.

Melburnians have been urged not to abuse new COVID-19 freedoms allowing up to five fully vaccinated adults to gather for a walk or picnic from this weekend.

To mark Victoria reaching its 70 per cent first dose vaccination target on Thursday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a suite of "modest" restriction changes for Melbourne from Saturday including small outdoor gatherings.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults will be able to meet up with one other person from a different household for a walk or picnic, while that figure grows to five from two households, plus dependents, for fully vaccinated adults.

Premier Daniel Andrews has quietly approved lockdown picnics for Victorians after slamming the idea last month when it was proposed by New South Wales.https://t.co/xJECUMYAXf — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) September 16, 2021

The premier said police will not be going from park to park to check the vaccination status of those gathering for picnics, but he hoped Victorians would "do the right thing".

"There's a degree of good faith in this," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Other rule changes from 11.59pm on Friday include a doubling of the amount of time allowed outdoors to four hours, the expansion of the travel limit from five kilometres to 10, and the reopening of outdoor gym equipment and skate parks.

The government's full roadmap out of lockdown, outlining restrictions through to November, will be released on Sunday.

NSW COVID inquiry to focus on west Sydney.

A NSW parliamentary inquiry into the state's Delta coronavirus outbreak will resume as more regional areas toggle in and out of lockdown.

The upper house public accountability committee is exploring the state government's handling of the current outbreak, and will hold a further hearing on Friday.

Committee chair David Shoebridge said the virtual hearing will focus on issues in Sydney's west, with local mayors, ethnic community leaders and government agency representatives scheduled to speak.