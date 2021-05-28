Victorians are angry. But not at who you might expect.

Victorians are getting ready for another weekend indoors.

Brides and grooms are cancelling their weddings, and families are un-inviting loved ones from funerals.

But even as businesses stare devastated into fridges full of stock, all ready for a weekend of bums on seats that will never arrive, there are still cries of "we've got this Victoria" from quite possibly the most resilient state in our country.

But there's also an anger that wasn't there before.

Watch: Victoria announcing it's fourth lockdown restrictions. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

It's bubbling away under a swirl of flashbacks to the 112 day lockdown of 2020.

It's born from the sacrifice of months and months spent in solitude, from the lost wages of small business, and from the commitment of those who did exactly what they were told in the face of a global pandemic.

It's the fourth lockdown the state has endured in 12 months - the most of anywhere in Australia - as COVID-19 once again threatens to unseat us.

Victorians have been generally quite understanding of the state government's lockdowns and restrictions, but as The Project's Lisa Wilkinson told viewers on Thursday night: "Every Victorian has the right to feel angry tonight … four lockdowns in the space of 12 months is just untenable."

"Especially when the federal government has been sitting on its hands on this for so long. The confusing messages over the vaccine rollout, the fact they’re not setting up properly to do the mRNA vaccine here in Australia … just one thing after another, and here we are again," she continued.

This morning Sunrise put the Health Minister, Greg Hunt, on notice.

Host Natalie Barr asked why the government kept telling Australians "it wasn't a race" and there was "no rush" to get a vaccination against a virus so contagious it jumped from zero to 30 infections in a matter of days.