The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 16.

Andrews and Morrison make late-night disaster payment deal for Victorians.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews have struck a late night deal to provide financial support to workers affected by the state's fifth lockdown from day one.

That's despite the Commonwealth tweaking eligibility rules from four weeks down to seven, and Victoria's lockdown currently only a five-day circuit breaker.

On Thursday Andrews argued, "We are part of this nation and it's needs-based - it's not foreign aid, we are not a different country."

Sky News reports the late-night decision came after a "bit of banter."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews have struck a late-night deal to provide financial support to workers affected by the state's third lockdown this year.https://t.co/xqlSLdu9qn — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 15, 2021

However, to get access to the disaster payment early, the Victorian workers must be located in an area that has been declared a hotspot by the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer.

"The entitlement to income support will be for those who have lost between eight and less than 20 hours for a payment of $375 and for 20 or more hours for a payment of $600, during the period of the lockdown," Mr Morrison and Mr Frydenberg said in a joint statement.

Australia's leaders will meet on Friday for national cabinet, with the nation's two most densely populated states in lockdown.

'Short, sharp' Vic lockdown may go longer.

Premier Daniel Andrews hopes Victoria's fifth lockdown is "short" and "sharp" but cannot guarantee it will only last five days.

More than six million Victorians again found themselves living under stay-at-home orders from just before midnight on Thursday to curb a growing outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant.