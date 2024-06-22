The two words that triggered a media battle between Victoria and David Beckham.

We watched with thinly veiled envy as this loved up couple teased each other and danced together in the Netflix documentary, Beckham.

But if claims in a new book are to be believed, David and Victoria Beckham were once engaged in a stealthy slander battle, using the media to spread dirt on each other.

According to Tom Bower, author of the upcoming book, The House of Beckham, the cracks started to appear eight years ago. But the author says the pair's relationship had become little more than a "distant business relationship", after David was accused of sleeping with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos.

Their so-called "media war" was triggered by an interview with David Beckham on The Sunday Project in 2018, says Bower.

In the interview, David called their marriage "hard work", leaving Victoria in "disbelieve" according to the author.

"When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated," he told host Lisa Wilkinson when asked about the secret to his marriage success.