"When did we stop being one country?" A message from a resident of the 'dirty state'.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.

﻿“Build the wall let them be the socialist republic of Victoria.”

This is an actual comment on a Facebook page of a major news site on an article about Victoria's lockdown - and there are many more who echo that sentiment in one way or another.

Lately, I find myself scrolling through comment sections, reading the remarks from residents of, as they like to call themselves, “clean states”.

As a resident of Victoria, aka the “dirty state”, I can only describe this as some kind of self-imposed mental beating yet I find myself spending hours reading the endless barrage of hate in disbelief.

How the hell did it come to this? To the point where Aussies are legit posting comments about BUILDING WALLS around a state that is home to millions of their fellow Aussies? Oh, hi Trump, didn’t realise you’d moved down under.

How did we go from uniting together as a nation earlier in the year during the bushfire crisis, to hurling abuse in the general direction of people who suffered during that same crisis?

Don’t get me wrong, I COMPLETELY understand that everyone is scared and that what we’re told to do to protect ourselves is quite literally and figuratively stay the f**k away from each other; but I don’t recall any of the health advice to include direct hurtful, uneducated slander at a group of human begins... the keywords here being HUMAN BEINGS, who are unsure whether they’ll even be able to see their loved ones for months.

Victoria had the harshest restrictions and lockdown in the country.

We were in lockdown longer than any state. And not the type of lockdown where you can still have a couple of people over to your house. No, the 'you can't see anyone outside of your household' lockdown. Not even your parents. Or you dying Aunty.

We’re the state who couldn’t even go to our Mum’s house for Mother’s Day.