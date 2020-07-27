The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 28.

A NICU baby was among Victoria's new cases on Monday.



Victoria's second coronavirus wave could be close to its peak, but it may take months before case numbers return to single digits.

Modelling by health authorities suggests Monday's record 532 new cases, which included a baby in a neonatal intensive care unit, could mark the peak of the crisis.

But VicHealth chief executive Dr Sandro Demaio said cases are not expected to come down to single digits for "many, many weeks".

"The delay between taking measures and then seeing those hospitalisation numbers come down - that could take between two and even eight weeks," he told ABC, adding death rates could take even longer to lower.

The state recorded six deaths on Monday, five of which were linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities, with fears the outbreak will kill more residents in coming days.

There are now 84 cases linked to St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner, 82 at Estia Health in Ardeer, 77 at Epping Gardens Aged Care, and 62 at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

Glendale Aged Care in Werribee has 53 cases linked to it, and 57 are associated with Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth.

Let’s make this VERY clear. 👈⚠️



If you have ANY symptoms:

1. Get tested quickly

2. Go DIRECTLY home

3. Stay home until you get your result

4. Access hardship $ if needed

5. Access further hardship $ if you need it to isolate safely



CANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH.#COVID19Vic — Dr Sandro Demaio (@SandroDemaio) July 26, 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said aged care would inevitably be affected by community transmission.

"In aged-care facilities you are dealing with the most vulnerable members of our community and that is where you see the most awful of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"That is where the loss of life, in particular, occurs, far more significantly than any other part of the community."

Premier Daniel Andrews said people who are going to work sick - including those who work at aged care facilities - are the "biggest driver" of the state's second wave.

He warned the state's six-week lockdown, which started on July 8, would not end until people stop going to work with symptoms.