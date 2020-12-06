'Big steps to a COVID-safe summer': The eased restrictions announced at Dan Andrews' press conference.

In news Victorians have been waiting for, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced "big steps" towards a "COVID-safe summer".

The premier outlined a number of restrictions set to ease from midnight on Sunday, as Victoria records 37 days without a COVID-19 case.

"As I said, today marks 37 days without a coronavirus case anywhere in our state. This is a remarkable achievement. It is something that every Victorian owns, it is something that every Victorian has built through the sacrifice, through all that they have given up, the character that they have shown, and the compassion that they have extended to each other," he said.

Watch Dan Andrews talk about COVID restrictions during the height of the pandemic. Post continues after video.



Video via Sky News.

But with the easing of restrictions, the premier stressed Victorians still need to remain vigilant.

"We all need to play our part... nothing is more important than getting tested as soon as you register any symptoms."

This is everything we learnt from Daniel Andrews' latest press conference.