What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Tuesday January 12.

NSW records five new local cases.

NSW has recorded five local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Two were reported yesterday, but included in today's numbers. This was the man who presented to Mt Druitt Hospital and a household contact.

One case was linked to the Berala cluster and two others, household contacts in the Northern Beaches, are under investigation.

There were 11 additional cases identified in hotel quarantine.

NSW recorded five new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Eleven cases were also recorded in returned travellers, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,845 pic.twitter.com/Eg5fYSS5bA — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 12, 2021

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this shows the virus is still "bumbling along in the community".

There were 14,700 tests carried out in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, far below the 25,000 daily goal identified by NSW Health.

Berejiklian said this was not good enough and residents needed to remember the outbreak was not over in NSW.

"It's so critical, so critical that we increase those testing levels. 14,700 is not really enough for where we're up to in the pandemic.

"Whilst all of us have been so vigilant and so good in getting those testing rates up, we need to maintain that again, to make sure we manage to get on top of the rumblings that are still there."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jeremy McAnulty identified a number of venues of concern.

Health authorities on Monday evening issued an alert for Blacktown Workers Sports Club's Grange buffet restaurant, Campsie Superfresh and a number of venues at Warriewood on the Northern Beaches.

A pool shop in Brookvale, a Warriewood pharmacy, a post office in Hurlstone Park and a patisserie in Ashfield have also been added to the lengthy list of hotspots in Sydney.