'Victoria Beckham eats the same thing everyday. So do I. Here's what I want you to know.'

I’ve lived with an eating disorder for most of my life. I’ve tried everything to release its hold on me, Mostly though, I just manage it as best I can, some days better than others; just like many living with chronic illness or variations of mental ill health.

I look healthy. I’m high-functioning. In fact, work, competitive sport and playing the piano are all coping strategies for me and help me to remain well. The way I see it, these things are part of my treatment plan. I don’t appear to be someone legitimately co-existing with an eating disorder.

I think it’s important to progress the understanding of the illness, because for the most part you can’t actually tell if someone has one or not. They are not defined by someone’s weight or approach to food and they are not just a ‘feminine’ illness like many perceive them to be.

Over a third of people (37 per cent) with eating disorders in Australia are male; however, the actual percentage of men with eating disorders is thought to be a lot higher, because men tend to be quieter about their body negativity, are less likely to seek help, and are more likely to be overlooked or misdiagnosed by clinicians.

I’m looking forward to the day we really change this one-dimensional conversation around who might have an eating disorder, and how it might manifest in reality so that we open up the possibility for more people to come forward even if they don’t fit the stereotype of what and whom might be living with what is a deeply personal, often private illness – the great unseen.

We can speculate all day long about whether Victoria Beckham, mum of four/fashion designer/business empire owner/and sometime ‘Wannabe’ singer is battling an eating disorder or not. But we’ll never know how much or how little the way she eats is impacting her thoughts and her life in a challenging way until she decides to talk about it herself.

So this brings me to the other theme that’s circulating as a result of David Beckham’s un-scripted reveal.

That this approach to food is in someway a simple example of discipline or even some trivialised diet that’s carefully curated to optimise time and efficiency.

This couldn’t be further from reality for those living with an eating disorder. I too am someone who consumes the same items from a short list every day.

Trust me, it’s not a lack of knowledge around what is and isn’t an optimal approach to nutrition. Remaining weight restored is only one half of the challenge behind the suffering from an eating disorder. The other half is managing the mind.

For me, keeping food choices on auto-pilot is simply a way to manage the impact of the illness on myself and those around me. To reduce the risk of unravelling or the wheels falling off. To stay well in the face of an invisible illness that never gives up. It should never be compared to an ideal or aspirational way to eat. It’s not. It’s survival, nothing more.

David Beckham mentioned his frustration with Victoria’s lack of food spontaneity, but masquerading as a kind of ‘normal’ at group food gathering times for those living with the complexities of an eating disorder can be a daily challenge that takes a great deal of courage and strength to overcome. And I want to save a pat on the back for all of those who do, who show up despite it all and who are often mis-understood.