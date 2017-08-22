The custody battle that's halting tennis pro Victoria Azarenka's career.

Two-time grand slam winner and former World number 1 Victoria Azarenka has announced she will not compete at the upcoming US Open due to an ongoing custody battle with her ex-partner.

“I am sadly unable to compete in this year’s US Open due to my ongoing family situation that I am working through,” Azarenka announced on Monday.

Sharing the news to Facebook, the 28-year-old wrote, "like most working mothers, despite my unconditional love for my son, I am faced with a difficult situation which may not allow me to return to work right away."

She continued, "the way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the US Open this year is if I leave Leo behind in California, which I’m not willing to do."

Azarenka welcomed her first child into the world in December last year and returned to competition in June. In July, the Belarussian announced she and her partner had separated.