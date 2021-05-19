Vicki Cleary was killed by her ex-boyfriend. In court, she was blamed for her own death.

May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month and at Mamamia, we're sharing women's stories of bravery and courage. If you have the means, please donate to RizeUp to help women and families move on after the devastation of domestic violence.

This post deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

On August 26, 1987, Vicki Cleary pulled up outside the kindergarten where she worked in the Northern Melbourne suburb of Coburg.

Within moments of parking her car, Vicki was accosted by her ex-boyfriend, Peter Keogh. He was armed with rubber gloves, masking tape, and a large hunting-style knife.

In the ensuing fight, Keogh dragged Vicki from her car, stabbing her four times. He later fled the scene, grabbing a cup of coffee at the nearby auction rooms while leaving Vicki fatally wounded in the gutter, just metres from her workplace.

In her last words, Vicki told an ambulance officer: "Please don't let me die."

She was just 25 years old.

Watch a clip from SBS documentary series See What You Made Me Do below. (Warning: The following clip deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some viewers.)



Video via SBS.

Three months before the attack, Vicki had left Keogh.

During their four-year relationship, the couple had purchased a home together in Broadford, Victoria. But as their relationship went on, Vicki realised she needed to leave the relationship. She knew Keogh's behaviour wasn't right.

In the months that followed, Keogh began stalking Vicki. According to The Age, Vicki's colleagues had even noticed that she was scared.

But while Vicki went to court to get a restraining order against him, she ultimately left without one.