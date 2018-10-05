If your relationship's been on the rocks, the next 40 days might be the beginning of the end.

Sometimes in life it can be great to dive into new opportunities, leap before you look and make some big, earth-shaking changes.

Now is not one of those times.

That’s because according to astrologists, the stars – well, actually planets – are starting to making it almost impossible to make good long-term decisions for the next 40 days.

It’s all thanks to Venus coming into retrograde on October 5. And if you start to feel antsy in the coming weeks, it could explain why.

So what is Venus in retrograde?

Astronomically, it means Venus appears to be moving in the opposite direction it normally does to us – in retrograde. The planet, which to most of us looks like a star shining high in the sky will seemingly dip below the horizon and disappear from view for a few weeks before it rises again.

The entire phenomenon and its effects are supposed to last for 40 days – so roughly until November 15.

As energy consultant and transformation mentor Lynette Arkadie explains, this strong energy pull is likely to wreak havoc on people’s judgement.

Venus is supposed to rule things like love, money, relationships and all things pleasurable – and basically, when it moves into retrograde will affect how you feel about all these things.

“Venus is associated with the mirror and basically she can hold things up to us. In the beginning phase of the journey, we can become very self-reflective, very insecure, we can look at lost loves. We kind of run post-mortems over our lives,” Lynette tells Mamamia.

“We need to be a little bit careful when this happening because we get this feeling like something is missing… and what we usually do is fill this gap in a way that isn’t necessarily productive.

“We’re prone to temptation at this time and we easily throw our morals and our scruples out.”

If that sounds like a lot to take in, Lynette has a simple message: don’t rush into anything.

Basically, we should refrain from making any life-altering decisions in this time and take care we don’t overdo it in those everyday events.

For example…

Thinking of going on a shopping spree? Don’t, you’ll just buy stuff you “love”, but want to return two weeks later.

Been Facebook stalking your ex and entertaining the idea of reaching out? Again, don’t. Wait until mid-November when you remember why it was you broke up.

Going to an early work Christmas party? Stick to just a few drinks and resist the urge to tell the boss what you really think.