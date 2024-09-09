Every single age-gap relationship in Venice.

It's a joke we can all laugh at: when Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends turn 25, he dumps them.

It's funny because it's sort of true. DiCaprio is notorious for dating women under the age of 25. He recently ended yet another relationship, with actor and model Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25.

But it isn't just Leo — men being older than women in a relationship is normalised not just in Hollywood, but everywhere.

Despite the sudden rise in age-gap rom-coms that tell us women dating younger men is oh-so-chic, it's still a relative rarity in Hollywood.

Sure, Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than her husband Nick Jonas, but you'd struggle to count on two hands how many famous women are dating men who are significantly younger.

By contrast, there are just far too many older famous men dating younger women to count.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have a 20-year age gap, while both Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Evans are with women 16 years younger.

David Foster met Katharine McPhee as a 21-year-old on American Idol before they would go on to get married with a 34-year age gap between them.

Bringing it back to Leo, his longtime bestie Tobey Maguire was recently spotted canoodling with 20-year-old model, Lily Chee.

Tobey is on the cusp of turning 50 years old. His girlfriend wasn't even alive when his film Spiderman premiered in 2002.