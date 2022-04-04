'Having kids is too hard on low income earners. So I got a vasectomy at 22.'

Jye Lawton is 25. He is a delivery driver from Melbourne who has been in a committed long-term relationship with partner Solarah Jupp for almost six years now.

The young couple has already opted not to have children. And for his 22nd birthday, Jye and Solarah decided to split the cost of a vasectomy.

As for why Jye decided on the vasectomy, it comes down to one major reason: the financial burden of having kids.

As parents know all too well, having kids is expensive. For parents who are low income earners. taking care of the day-to-day living expenses can be incredibly stressful and in some cases unachievable. Both Jye and Solarah know this first-hand, given they each grew up in homes with little money.

"My brother and I grew up poor, so we definitely know what it's like to be young kids growing up without a lot of money. I didn't want to sort of push that upon more children, if I can avoid it," Jye told Mamamia.

And from a young age, Jye knew he didn't want to have kids. Influenced by his own low socioeconomic upbringing, Jye believes his mother shouldn't have had kids, even though she did the best she could raising him.

"Even as early in my young teen years, I knew I didn't want children," Jye said. "I didn't want the responsibility and to be a father. I was really just happy being me. We have friends who have kids, and we've seen just how financially challenging it can be. Plus, given my own upbringing. It's very hard if you start in the lower class and it's a hard time getting out."

Solarah felt the exact same way.

"We both grew up very poor. There are so many families living on Centrelink who are still struggling, just like what Jye and I experienced," she said to Mamamia. "We didn't have a lot of things and it was really tough. And in an ideal world, that wouldn't exist, kids would have everything they need."

As young adults living in a big city on small incomes - not to mention the rising cost of living throughout Australia - money is tight for the couple.