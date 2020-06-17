Vanessa Bryant, and the problem with Kobe Bryant fan pages on Instagram.

Since the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi on January 26, tributes have been commonplace across social media.

NBA great Kobe and Gigi were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas on the way to one of Gigi’s basketball games.

John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan, were also killed in the January 26 crash.

Five months on, fan pages are regularly sharing photos and tributes of Kobe and Gigi, offering their support to Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant and 17-year-old daughter Natalia.

While the intentions behind the accounts and posts are no doubt nothing but positive and supportive, they have had an unintended consequence.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant. Image: Instagram. Imagine if every time you opened your phone you were presented with images and memories of those you were still trying to grieve? And imagine every single thing you do, post, and say, being analysed by the public, who have their opinions on how you're grieving?