A 911 call and behind-the-scenes bullying: Everything we know about the Vanderpump Rules controversy.

Hit reality TV show, Vanderpump Rules, has seen its fair share of controversies.

Since airing in 2013, the show's eight seasons have been rocked by various rumours and cheating scandals.

But behind the scenes, the show is a lot more problematic, with many cast members accused of bullying, discrimination and body-shaming.

Vanderpump Rules follows Lisa Vanderpump, who made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her husband Ken Todd. The couple own SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant) in Los Angeles, and the people who work at the restaurant form the main cast of the show.

This week, it was announced cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been axed from the show after they called the police for a crime their former co-star Faith Stowers says she didn't commit.

Stowers, who appeared in seasons four and six of the show, accused the pair of making false allegations against her in 2018, during a recent Instagram Live video. According to Stowers, Schroeder and Doute came across a news report about an alleged theft.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said. Schroeder and Doute then reportedly "called the cops and said it was me."