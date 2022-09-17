Vampire Academy brings back teenage vampire romance. But is it worth watching?

It’s a lot of pressure to manage the expectations surrounding Peacock’s new series, Vampire Academy (streaming locally on Stan), given just how many people will watch with a judgmental eye.
The 10-episode series has been adapted from the New York Times bestselling series of the same name, written by Richelle Mead between 2007 and 2010. It’s also not the first time an adaptation has been attempted, with the 2014 film, also called Vampire Academy, flopping both critically and commercially.
While fans of the novels are still devoted to the original source material, series creators Julie Plec and Margeurite MacIntyre are also battling the zeitgeist, trying to make a vampire TV show popular long after Twilight and True Blood-mania have settled down.
What we have in the end is an inter-textual and busy series, which reminds us a lot of Bridgerton and The Hunger Games both rolled into one. However, these nods to our updated expectations for television and movies make the series an exciting one.