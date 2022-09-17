Vampire Academy brings back teenage vampire romance. But is it worth watching?

The background for Vampire Academy, explained.

Binging the first four episodes of the series, which dropped in one go last week, it’s easy to think that a viewer with no prior knowledge might be a bit confused. The Vampire Academy book series had pages and pages to set up a racial divide among the mortal Moroi vampires, who rule the fantasy world's dominion, and their guardian counterparts - the Dhampir - who are half-human, half-vampire. But in the series, we’re trying to wrap our heads around all of this very quickly, which makes for a couple of stumbling blocks along the way.

However, as more time passes, our understanding grows - while main characters Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) are best friends, they will never truly be equal. While Rose was born a Dhampir, sworn to act as guardian and protector of the Moroi race; Lissa has been chosen to succeed the current reigning Moroi queen, giving her an important role in the dominion.

Each character represents one half of the tightly-sequestered world inhabited by the races, who are both hiding away from the Strigoi, the evil and murderous breed of immortal vampires that the Dhampir are born to protect the Moroi from. You can see how it gets confusing, especially if you’re not a fan of the books.

While the class divide is a big topic to take on - and a hard one to portray in a couple of episodes - the theme shows ambition from the show’s creators, and gives us a strong starting point for the episodes, and maybe seasons, yet to come.

What’s the casting like in Vampire Academy?

Early on, Mead encouraged fans of the books to ‘be kind to each other’, perhaps predicting complaints about how the cast look very different to the way they were described in the novels.

Similar to other fantasy shows of this era, like House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, the show’s creators have made colourblind casting choices, with Rose becoming a woman of colour alongside other smaller characters like Victor Dashkov and Sonya Karp.