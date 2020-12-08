"I just discovered people on the internet are 'vagina sunning' and I cannot deal with it."

In 2019, I wrote an article about butthole sunning that went a little bit... viral.

More than a year on, it still haunts me (and my colleagues bring it up at least once a week), which is why I am truly terrified to share the latest news in sunning parts of your body that should definitely not see the sun.

Some humans are, allegedly, sunning their vaginas.

Here's a few 'wellness' options that don't require such a compromised position.

As in... they are showing their vaginas (ACTUAL vagina, not just vulva, people!) to the sun.

I DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND ABOUT 'INTERNAL' BODY PARTS. THE VERY FACT THEY'RE INTERNAL MEANS THEY SHOULD NOT EVER SEE THE SUN.

First of all... some much needed context.

In early December, Brazilian model Leticia Martins shared a photo to Instagram of her... vagina sunning. There is only one angle to photograph this without breaking all of Instagram's content guidelines, and Leticia nailed it.