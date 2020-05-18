‘Anti-vaxxers think it's my fault my daughter has autism. Here's what I wish they knew.’

I’m not having a good day today.

Like many of you, the current state of the country has placed additional strain and anxiety on my family and I.

I have lost my job. My hormones have decided to behave in a most irresponsible way, leaving my poor body and mind in a tangled, neurotic mess.

And homeschooling. Enough said.

The mere thought of it is enough to send me searching for a bottle opener.

I sat down with my first (of 11) coffees for the day for the ritual morning scroll through my beloved Instagram.

Recently a small group of NRL players have shared their thoughts on anti-vaccination, refusing to get a flu shot based on their beliefs.

Naturally, this has ignited, once again, the anti-vaccination movement, fanning the flames of ignorance and inviting commentary from all and sundry.

In that respect, I was utterly unsurprised to see Koby Abberton, a former professional surfer, lend his support to the Bryce Cartwright and his wife, both of whom are outspoken anti-vaxxer’s.

What did surprise me was this comment, said in a post that pontificated the supposed dangers of vaccinations:

“Autism is now through the roof and schools for autism are opening all around Australia.”

Are we really still stuck here? Are there really still individuals out there who genuinely believe that vaccinations cause autism spectrum disorder?

Despite the fact that all scientific evidence points to the contrary.

Despite the fact that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is likely due to a combination of developmental, genetic and environmental factors.