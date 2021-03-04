The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 5.

EU halts vaccine export to Australia.

The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources say.

The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant near Rome.

The Italian government refused and the European Commission supported its decision, the sources said.

Italy blocks the export of Covid-19 vaccines to Australia in a dramatic escalation of the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca https://t.co/rVuPpUaiWm — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 4, 2021

An EU source in Brussels said authorities of member countries had the final say in such matters.

There was no immediate comment from AstraZeneca.

The move came just days after Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who took office last month, told fellow EU leaders that the bloc needed to speed up vaccinations and crack down on pharma companies that failed to deliver on promised supplies.

Officials have blamed the slow progress in part on supply problems with key manufacturers.

The first AstraZeneca jabs will be administered in the next few hours.

Separately, a Gold Coast nurse had to be rushed to hospital after she went into anaphylactic shock shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

"Anaphylaxis has been identified as a possible side effect from any vaccination. Staff are well prepared for this and stringent processes are in place to manage such reactions," Queensland Health told the Courier Mail.