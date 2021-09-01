The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 2.

NSW to reach crucial vaccination milestone.

A day after reporting the 100th death linked to the state's spiralling COVID-19 outbreak, NSW is expected to reach a happier milestone - 70 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

As of Tuesday, more than 6.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in NSW, with 69.3 per cent of the population aged 16 and over receiving at least one dose.

Almost 38 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On the current pace:

* Vic will get to 70% on 1st doses approx September 20

* NSW will very likely get there tomorrow

* ACT early next week pic.twitter.com/q6MDmAVrXk — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) September 1, 2021

The number of people in NSW who've received at least one jab on average has grown by more than one per cent each day over the past seven, meaning the dose that tips the state over 70 per cent coverage was likely administered on Wednesday.

The milestone all but ensures NSW will reach 70 per cent full vaccination within a number of weeks, triggering the state's gradual release from lockdown.

At 70 per cent double-dose coverage, vaccinated people in NSW can expect to go out for a meal and attend public events, the premier suggested on Wednesday.

Home visits and indoor events are likely to be off the table as they are higher risk.

At 80 per cent - expected in November, Australians overseas will be able to return to NSW without doing hotel quarantine, Ms Berejiklian said, and the state's residents will also be allowed to travel internationally.

While October will likely trigger freedoms for the vaccinated, it will also be the time when hospitals are under the most pressure.