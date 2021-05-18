The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 19.

Australians could need vaccination passports to travel interstate.

The Prime Minister has flagged that vaccination passports could allow Australians the freedom to travel interstate despite lockdowns and outbreaks and attend family gatherings and big sporting events.

"We've seen that operate in other countries and I think they're the types of things that can be used particularly to enable Australians who are vaccinated to move around Australia," Scott Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think that the next most achievable step, because Australia, with our international borders up, means that vaccinated Australians would be in a much lower risk position when restrictions were to kick in on Australians going on public transport or going to theatres or going to the footy or whatever they might do … family get-togethers."

Morrison is staring down growing calls from business groups, health officials and his own colleagues to set a framework for reopening the international border, suggesting vaccine passports could be the answer there as well.

"But also potentially to be able to travel overseas and have different quarantine arrangements on their return, with the sign-off from state chief health officers," he said.

Virgin Australia chief executive Jane Hrdlicka has called for international borders to reopen once enough Australians are vaccinated, even if it means some people die.

The prime minister condemned her "somewhat insensitive" comments.

However, Flight Centre chief executive Graham Turner agrees with the airline boss.