HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Relax. It's fine to look at your phone in front of your kids.

Our phones have become implements of self-flagellation. That, my exhausted friends, means they are sticks with which we beat ourselves. And mine’s an iPhone 6+ so, you know, it hurts.

We are living in a strange moment in history. Yes, there’s an odd, troll-headed man in the world’s most powerful job and men in blue ties are arguing about “The Gays” taking their marriages away, but there’s more than that.

We’ve been handed the most important invention of several generations. The smart phone is a truly magical device that can show you a photograph of anything you ask it to within seconds. Think about that. A dodo. a mouse with a human ear on its back. Kim Kardashian balancing a champagne bottle on her bum.

It’s the tiny genius who can tell you everything about any topic your curiosity can conjure and connect you instantly to any person, relative, stranger or movie star. It holds EVERY TELEVISION SHOW that has ever been made and EVERY SONG that has ever been written. And it fits in your hand.

Power and influence, pleasure and lust. Entertainment and torment. All within pinkie reach.

And yet we’re constantly being told not to touch it too much.

Listen: The hosts of Mamamia Out Loud discuss nomophobia – the genuine fear of going anywhere without one’s phone. (Post continues after audio…)



Just leave that thing alone. Put it down. Lock it away. TURN IT OFF.

We’re scrambling to catch up with the effects on our addled brains of having way too many possibilities at any one time, so we are imposing rules on the the device. We’re trying to tame the phone. To wrestle back some self-control in the face of its wily seduction.

Rules like:

Don’t look at your phone when you’re out to dinner.

Don’t look at your phone when your partner’s trying to tell you about that essential meeting they had this morning.

Don’t look at your phone in the movies.