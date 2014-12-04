All the top songs of 2014 in two-and-a-half minutes of glory.

There’s been some goooooood songs this year.
Pharrell Williams’ Happy.
Sia’s Chandelier.
Meghan Trainor’s All About The Bass.
Red Foo’s Literally, I Can’t (JUST KIDDING).
And now, a marvellous couple has turned all our favourites into a marvellous mash-up.
Meet Michael and Carissa Alvarado.
They are a cute little married couple, with an absolute truckload of talent. They formed a duo (in more ways than one) called ‘Us The Duo’, and have become stars on YouTube and Vine, mostly for their covers and mash-ups of hit songs (and their original album, No Matter Where You Are, has reached #9 on iTunes).
And now we present to you a MASTERPIECE: Both of them are incredible singers. Michael also seems to have a tiny drum-kit hidden in his mouth. Ladies and Gentlemen, here is the top songs of 2014, mashed into one glorious video.
You’re welcome.
In order, those songs were:
1. John Legend – “All Of Me”
2. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”
3. Coldplay – “A Sky Full of Stars”
4. Nico & Vinz – “Am I Wrong”
5. Sia – “Chandelier”
6. Ariana Grande – “Break Free”
7. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”
8. Pharrell Williams – “Happy”
9. Maroon 5 – “Maps”
10. Magic! – “Rude”
11. Ariana Grande – “Problem”
12. Clean Bandit – “Rather Be” ft. Jesse Glynne
We don’t doubt that Us The Duo will be at the top of the list in the coming years.
Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook
Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.
When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.