All the top songs of 2014 in two-and-a-half minutes of glory.

There’s been some goooooood songs this year.

Pharrell Williams’ Happy.

Sia’s Chandelier.

Meghan Trainor’s All About The Bass.

Red Foo’s Literally, I Can’t (JUST KIDDING).

And now, a marvellous couple has turned all our favourites into a marvellous mash-up.

Meet Michael and Carissa Alvarado.

They are a cute little married couple, with an absolute truckload of talent. They formed a duo (in more ways than one) called ‘Us The Duo’, and have become stars on YouTube and Vine, mostly for their covers and mash-ups of hit songs (and their original album, No Matter Where You Are, has reached #9 on iTunes).

And now we present to you a MASTERPIECE: Both of them are incredible singers. Michael also seems to have a tiny drum-kit hidden in his mouth. Ladies and Gentlemen, here is the top songs of 2014, mashed into one glorious video.

You’re welcome.

Michael and Clarissa Alvarado. Source: 'Us The Duo' Instagram.

In order, those songs were:

1. John Legend – “All Of Me”

2. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

3. Coldplay – “A Sky Full of Stars”

4. Nico & Vinz – “Am I Wrong”

5. Sia – “Chandelier”

6. Ariana Grande – “Break Free”

7. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”

8. Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

9. Maroon 5 – “Maps”

10. Magic! – “Rude”

11. Ariana Grande – “Problem”

12. Clean Bandit – “Rather Be” ft. Jesse Glynne

We don’t doubt that Us The Duo will be at the top of the list in the coming years.