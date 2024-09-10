Every celebrity at the US Open had this viral cocktail in their hand. So we tried it.

The 2024 US Open saw an onslaught of celeb sightings. From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, to Lewis Hamilton, to Usher and Anna Wintour, the stands were stacked with some heavy-hitters.

Aside from the clear fashion assignment the celebrity crowd seemed to collectively understand, there was one particular accessory they all had in common: the honey deuce cocktail.

Seen in the hands of stars like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, this fancy new cocktail stole the show as the ultimate celeb accessory to tote around at a sporting event.

At this year's US Open, more than two million cups of the cocktail were sold.

Kendall Jenner spotted in the stands at the 2024 US Open with the Honey Deuce cocktail in hand. Image: Getty Images