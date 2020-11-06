Victory could be imminent, plus everything else happening in the US election today.

Four long and chaotic days since polls began to close across the United States, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks poised for victory.

The former vice president crept ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump overnight (Australian time) in the key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

As it stands, those states, along with Nevada and North Carolina, are the only ones for which a winner is yet to be called by the Associated Press.

Remember: each state represents a certain number of electoral college votes. The candidate who wins the popular vote in that state earns its electoral votes. First to 270 wins the presidency.

At the time of writing, Biden is at 264 electoral college votes and Trump at 214, meaning the former only needs to win one of the remaining states to become the new president.

According to the latest updates available at the time of publishing, this is the state of play.

NEVADA (winner earns 6 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 606,967 votes

BIDEN: 627,104

Biden leads by 20,137 votes

87 per cent of votes counted

PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 3,301,176

BIDEN: 3,315,712

Biden leads by 14,536

98 per cent of votes counted

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 2,732,302

BIDEN: 2,655,629

Trump leads by 76,673

99 per cent of votes counted

GEORGIA (16 electoral college votes)

TRUMP: 2,451,191

BIDEN: 2,455,426

Biden leads by 4,235

99 per cent of votes counted

The vast majority of votes currently being counted are mail-in ballots, in which Biden has a clear advantage.

While the Democrats urged their supporters to use this method to avoid crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Republican Donald Trump spouted baseless theories that such votes would be vulnerable to fraud.

And as the latest numbers roll in, he's sticking to that allegation.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in the election today.

Recount likely in Georgia, says state official.

Georgia's secretary of state says he expects a recount due to the small margin for the US presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount," Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, told reporters on Friday.