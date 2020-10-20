Exactly what we know about who's going to win the US election.

There are 14 days until the US Presidential election, when Americans will decide if President Donald Trump will remain in the White House or be succeeded by Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden. Best known as Barack Obama's former vice-president, Biden is campaigning alongside his vice-presidential pick, Kamala Harris.

According to the polls, he has led a successful race. Both national and state polls show Biden as the winner of the November 3 election.

But after the unexpected win of Donald Trump in 2016, against Hillary Clinton, can we even trust polls?

Watch: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the first presidential debate. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Here's everything we know about who will win, according to the experts.

What do the national polls say?

National polls say Joe Biden is more popular that the incumbent, President Trump, suggesting he has more than 50 per cent of the vote.

However, national polls are poor indicators for who will actually win.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million votes. She didn't win, though, because she didn't garner enough Electoral College votes. Essentially, the American voting system means that even if a majority of Americans support Biden, it's more important how the supporters are spread across the country.

"The national poll is all very interesting, but it means nothing," ABC Planet America's Chas Licciardello told Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky.

"The state polls are the ones that count. No one gets a single position in the White House based on a national poll."

So, what do the state polls say?

Joe Biden is looking promising on the state polls.

The majority of states in America tend to vote the same way in every election. For example, Utah has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential election since 1964.