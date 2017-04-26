A former Bachelor star is behind bars after a deadly car crash.

A former star of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the US has been arrested and charged after he left the scene of a fatal accident in his native Iowa.

Chris Soules – who was a fan favourite during Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and who later appeared as the Bachelor during the show’s 19th season in 2015 – was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing the driver.

According to police records, the 35-year-old rear-ended a tractor-trailer with his ute around 8:20pm on Monday, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The driver of the John Deere tractor was transported to a hospital, but later died. Their identity has not yet been released.