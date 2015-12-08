We try the new Urban Decay eyeshadow palette everyone's talking about.

Of all the beauty items to cross The Glow‘s beauty desk, one will always make me stop in my tracks: an Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette.

There’s just something about the highly pigmented, uniquely coloured and textured eyeshadows that makes me ooh and ahh as if I’m looking at a tiny baby.

The new Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette, $89 from Mecca Maxima and mecca.com.au, is no different — it boasts show-stopping brights and secretly versatile neutrals.

So, without further ado, meet the latest addition to the Urban Decay family. (Post continues after video.)

The wonderful thing about owning an eyeshadow palette with a million different colours (okay, 15, but you know what I mean) is that there are endless looks to be created.

If you love to change up your makeup on a daily basis, you will have a ball with this selection over summer.

I’ve created three looks using the Urban Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette, and here they are for your viewing pleasure. (Post continues after video.)