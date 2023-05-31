'I went to my doctor looking 7 months pregnant. They told me it was untreatable cancer.'

For Sue Barclay, a mother of four and farmer from rural NSW, she can pinpoint the exact moment her world came tumbling down.

The then 49-year-old had been in Sydney for her daughter’s university graduation and she’d stayed on for a friend’s wedding. They’d danced, drank, ate and “had a lovely evening”.

It was April 2022, and the last night Sue would ever have without the fear of death hanging over her.

Watch In Her Shoes, Lea's Cancer Story. Post continues after the video.



Video via Mamamia.

“When I got home from the wedding around midnight, I did make a comment to myself that, ‘God, I'm glad I wore elastic pants’, because I felt really bloated,” the now 50-year-old told Mamamia.

But feeling fine, she went to bed. The next day she got up, flew home and had dinner.

“It was about 10pm when I went to have a shower,” Sue said. “When I got out, it looked like I was seven months pregnant.

“I don’t know if it was women’s intuition..but I just knew that it wasn’t good.”

While Sue said she’d always been healthy and “was never sick”, she did have an “irritating cough” at the time but put that down to harvest dust.