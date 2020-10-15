John Wheeler was seen wandering around "confused and disoriented". Hours later, he was dead.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

When Katherine Klyce didn't hear from her husband, John Wheeler, for a few days, she didn't think anything of it.

John Wheeler, also commonly known as Jack, was a busy man. After working as a presidential aide to the Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush administrations, John was a senior planner for Amtrak, a chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and a consultant to the Mitre Corporation.

As John often travelled a lot for work, it was common for Katherine to go days without speaking to her husband.

This time, however, was different.

Watch the trailer for Season Two of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

On Boxing Day 2010, John travelled to Washington for work.

He had planned to attend a cousin's wedding on New Year's Eve in Cambridge with Katherine after the short work trip. But when he failed to answer Katherine's calls, she was forced to attend the wedding without him.

At this point, Katherine was getting frustrated – and increasingly worried.

After returning home to New York from the wedding, Katherine received a phone call. John was dead.

His body had been found at the Cherry Island Landfill in Wilmington, Delaware.

John Wheeler's final days.

For the last 10 years, the final days and death of John Wheeler have baffled investigators.

John's final days began on December 26, 2010, when he boarded an Amtrak train from New York to Washington.

On December 28, he hopped on another train to Wilmington, Delaware, which was located a 20-minute drive from the couple's other home in New Castle.

Later that night, police found a smoke bomb in the half-built house opposite John's New Castle home.

Interestingly, John had been clashing with the owners of the property for months over the dimensions of the house, as they would have blocked his view of the Delaware River. But although his phone was later found in the half-built house, John was never listed as a suspect in the smoke bombing incident.