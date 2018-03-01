UnReal star Constance Zimmer explains why the new season matters more than any other.

UnReal is finally back on our screens for season three and the question on every fan’s lips is, ‘was it worth the very long wait’?

Now, this is where I could start to wax lyrical about the groundbreaking nature of this wickedly dark drama that takes audiences behind the scenes of a The Bachelor type reality TV dating show called Everlasting, shinning a spotlight on the true manipulation and ugliness it really takes to make your favourite TV show.

But instead of me telling you why this season of UnReal could actually be better than the first two, I’m going to tap in some outside talent, someone on the ground-floor of this whole operation who can tell us what’s really been going on. And that someone is the formidable Constance Zimmer, who plays the scene- stealer Quinn King on UnReal.

Watch the season three trailer for UnReal to see all the action that is unfolding on Stan.

It’s no secret to fans of the show that this series of UnReal has taken a bit of a different turn, but in this case the 47 year old actress believes the strongest part of this new era is not just that Everlasting now features a suitress instead of a suitor.

She believes the true meat of this season comes from bringing in a character to star on the fictional series of Everlasting who is there for a completely different set of reasons.

“Besides the obvious flipping of the table, which is the fact that we now have 25 hot men surrounding us on set everyday, I think the writers made a very good choice in terms of having this particular suitress as someone who has chosen to be there. She’s not there because she needs to clean up some public mess that’s all gone awry,” said Constance.

“Serena the suitress (Caitlin FitzGerald) really believes in the process and that already sets her apart from everyone else because we don’t need to convince her to stay. But what that does create is an entirely different dynamic on the show. She wants to run the show, she doesn’t understand that, as we like to say, that’s ‘not how the sausage is made’. There’s a lot more that goes into it.

“These men we had on set were fairly dramatic and it was really fun to watch the men, and I mean the actors themselves, to see the drama they were creating. It was really interesting because you could tell that it was something that these male actors had never been able to play before. And I mean all these characters, these types. They were all super dramatic with each other, it’s unbelievable the stuff that they pull off this season.