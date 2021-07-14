"Baby showers are bullsh*t." 40 women share their most unpopular opinion.

We all have some opinions we like to keep on the down low.

Whether it's a cult TV show we don't like or a love for a certain shoe covered in holes, sometimes we don't feel so confident in sharing some of our more unique views.

So, we decided to create a space for them.

We opened the floor and asked the Mamamia community to share their most unpopular opinions in a judgmental free rant-all-you-like post on Facebook. And the responses came flooding in.



From not liking Bridgerton to actually enjoying pineapple on pizza, here's what they had to say.

1. "Nobody wants you to put your toddler on the phone to say hi."

2. "Airplane food is quite good and I get excited for it on planes."

3. "Crocs are the best, most comfy shoes ever."

4. "Sleeping naked is great."

5. "Listening to my kids read aloud or reading them boring kids' stories is a bad part of parenting. I avoid it like the plague and encourage them to 'read in their heads.'"

6. "Musicals are cringey."

7. "I hate people that beep learners. I am a driving instructor and it happens from time to time. I don’t get it. Bright yellow 'L' plates are clearly displayed. What is achieved honking the horn?"

8. "I think Beyoncé's music is overrated."

9. "Pineapple on pizza is fine. Great, even."

10. "Baby showers are bullsh*t."

11. "I hate doing evening skincare. I’m tired and just want to go to bed. And the water is cold!"

12. "I love social media!"

13. "I hate MasterChef. Firstly, I hate cooking. Doing it every night is bad enough. Why would I want to spend my leisure time watching other people do it? It would be as interesting as watching people iron or clean toilets. Secondly, they blather on about how cooking is their passion. So why are you a teacher/accountant/lawyer? I get it on singing shows, because the music industry can be hard to break into, but if you love cooking that much and are so good at it, why didn’t you just become a chef?"

14. "I love working from home. I haven’t missed the office."

15. "Taking a bath is not pleasant. It’s uncomfortable. The water gets cold and you’re lying in your dead skin cells and all manner of other things floating around you."