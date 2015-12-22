The University of Queensland sent the world an unsolicited d*ck pic.

Okay, anything looks like a phallus if you stare at it long enough. Cactuses, obelisks, neck-lines of popular news presenter‘s jackets. Anything.

You know what else looks like a penis? This penis, hidden this poster from the University of Queensland:

Apparently, it was placed there by a staffer from the advertising company responsible for the campaign, which was launched in September and designed to attract enrolments to the university.

It has now been shafted.

“The University became aware of an inappropriate image in some campaign material shortly after the campaign was launched,” a spokesperson from UQ said in a statement to Mumbrella.

“We advised the agency, which immediately removed and replaced the offending collateral. Any further inquiries should be directed to the agency.”

They were tipped off on their Facebook page by an eagle-eye commuter:

The agency has been forced to cover the cost of the reprint and redistribution of the posters and one can only imagine the staffer responsible has paid for the cock-up with his job.

Balls.